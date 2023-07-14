PADUCAH — Paducah's Historic Whitehaven Welcome Center is getting a fresh coat of white paint.
The center boasts a fascinating history stretching back to the end of the 1800s.
Initially constructed as a lodging house in 1860, it soon gained a reputation as a must-visit spot for tourists exploring the vicinity.
The original Whitehaven was a two-floor brick residence farmhouse, but it underwent a white paint job in 1903.
The center is owned by the Kentucky Finance Cabinet. It was stripped of its paint in October 2021 as part of a $315,000 renovation project.
The project has experienced significant delays, with the cabinet reporting in April 2023 that repairs were needed to ensure the long-term preservation of the building.