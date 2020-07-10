FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education says it finalized tuition rates for public universities, ultimately calling it a financial win for students.
The CPE says it preserved college affordability with the smallest average rate increase in decades.
The move allows resident, undergraduate students to enter the 2020-21 academic year with an average tuition increase of only 0.7%. CPE says that's a four-year trend of steadily declining rate increases at state colleges and universities.
CPE says the approval clears the way for a 1% increase in resident, undergraduate and graduate tuition at the University of Kentucky. It says non-residents, and both undergraduate and graduate students will see a 2% increase.
The University of Louisville received a green light for a 2% increase in resident and non-resident undergraduate tuition.
CPE says there will be no tuition hikes at Eastern Kentucky University for 2020-21 and says it plans to decrease charges to non-resident graduate students by 3.1%.
Five other public universities; Kentucky State University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, Northern Kentucky University and Western Kentucky University, received approval from CPE last month to forgo and rate hikes in their base tuition rates for the upcoming year.
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is increasing rates by $5 per credit hour for resident undergraduates and $10 per credit hour for non-residents.
CPE says rate increases have fluctuated though the years but have generally remained lower since the council encouraged campuses to limit increases in light of the economic setbacks of COVID-19. Latest estimates show public campuses suffered a $1144.8 million financial hit in fiscal year 2020 because of the pandemic.