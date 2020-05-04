LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — A history museum in central Kentucky is asking for submissions to document how the coronavirus has affected lives.
The Lexington History Museum told WKYT-TV that the Lexington Pandemic History Project seeks to build a historical record.
Residents are encouraged to send stories and photos by email or mail to the museum.
Officials say the length and content of submissions are up to senders.
The submissions will be reviewed by a historian when the virus has passed.
Chief historian Foster Ockerman Jr. said the collection can help future leaders make informed decisions when there’s another crisis.