NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who received a life-saving heart donation met the donor's family for the first time Tuesday.
The transplant happened in April at Montefiore Moses Hospital in the Bronx, New York City. Doctors there say this is the first time a heart from an HIV-positive donor was successfully transplanted into an HIV-positive recipient.
Miriam Nieves, now 62 and a married mother of three children and grandmother of six, beat a heroin addiction 30 years ago but was left HIV-positive.
Nieves, a former public relations professional who now lives in Westchester, north of New York City, started experiencing heart failure after problems with her kidneys.
The shortage of organ donors is so acute that doctors at the hospital expanded their search to include HIV-positive donors and found a match.
There's no count of how many HIV-positive patients are among the more than 100,000 people on the nation's waiting list for an organ transplant. HIV-positive patients can receive transplants from HIV-negative donors just like anyone else.
In Louisiana, 1,500 miles away, 30-year-old Brittany Newton, a certified nursing assistant who worked with the elderly, died of a brain aneurysm, according to her family.
After her death, her family learned she was HIV-positive. She was also an organ donor. Doctors at Montefiore Moses Hospital transplanted her heart and kidney into Nieves successfully.
During this week of Thanksgiving, the family of Brittany Newton flew to New York City to meet Nieves, who told them she was grateful to be alive.
"The only words that come this Thanksgiving for me is I am so thankful and so grateful for science, for my family, for my God. But I can't express enough that, if it wasn't for the donors — they are my angels, because they are the ones that allow me this second opportunity," Nieves said.
Newton's mother, Bridgette, told Nieves she was thankful her daughter's heart was still beating. Newton's sister, Breanne, used a stethoscope to listen to her sister's heart beating in Nieves' chest.
"Knowing that my sister is not here physically. But, you know, we actually met someone that has her heart. So I'm just very thankful. I feel like I can speak for all of us. We are very thankful to know that she's still here," Breanne said, telling Nieves that, "To hear you say that you've got so much more energy now, like, that was my sister. She had energy. She was a goer. 'Come on, Bree! Let's go to New York.' 'You just went to New York last week!' She was a goer. So we are very, very thankful. And it's just a blessing."
The families of both the donor and the recipient urged people to become organ donors, even if they think they are not eligible because they are HIV-positive.