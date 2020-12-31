Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are set to host a two-hour broadcast that highlights extraordinary moments and people in a year like no other.
"New Year's Eve: Escape from 2020" airs Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT.
In the two-hour NBC News primetime special, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will look back at the year's most entertaining and talked about videos and trends that gave everyone a much-needed comedic break. Hoda and Jenna will also highlight the most inspirational moments of 2020.
"New Year's Eve: Escape from 2020" will also feature interviews with celebrities across film, TV and music as they share their hopes for the new year.