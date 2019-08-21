(CNN) -- Hoda Kotb is coming back.
The "Today" host will return to the show after Labor Day weekend following her maternity leave, she announced on Instagram.
"I'm not going to lie, this probably has been the best summer of my entire life with these two kids, I've loved every second of it. But you know what else I'm going to love? Coming back to you guys," said Kotb, who co-anchors both the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET hours and the 10 a.m. hour.
Kotb had been on leave after adopting her second child, Hope Catherine, in April. The beloved anchor has been enjoying her summer with boyfriend Joel Schiffman, 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy, and baby Hope.
While some fans were speculating that Kotb was having too good a time with her family to ever come back, she assures everyone she is.
She even called in to "Today" to say, "I've never had this time with my kids, and I'll never forget this summer... but I can't wait to come back."
And Kotb's co-host, Savannah Guthrie, is thrilled.
Guthrie tweeted that she can't wait to get back to work with her friend.