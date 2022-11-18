CALVERT CITY — Calvert City invites businesses and homeowners to decorate their storefronts and homes as part of the Calvert City Holiday Decorating Contest.
“The contest encourages community pride, and that pride is important to Calvert City,” said Blair Travis, director of Marketing and Business Development.
There are two categories in the contest: traditional and nontraditional decor. Prizes will be awarded to the first place winners in each category.
Judging standards will be based on creativity, lights and decorations, originality and overall appearance. Winners will receive recognition on the Calvert City social media and Calvert City website, and a yard sign will be given to the winners to place in their yard or storefront during the month of December.
Nominations will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Dec. 8. Judging is set for 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 8. Winners will be announced at the Dec. 12 city council meeting.
Nominate your business, your neighbor or your home by completing the nomination form here: forms.gle.
For more information about the Calvert City Holiday Decorating Contest, call 270-395-7183 or email info@calvertcityky.gov.