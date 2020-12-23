PADUCAH — The city of Paducah announced a few schedule changes for garbage collection, recycling, and compost drop-off during the holiday season.
The city says Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1 are considered city holidays.
Below you can the changes to the Public Works Department's schedule for the upcoming holidays.
As a reminder, the city asks you to place your garbage rollout container at its designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup. You can call the public works department at 270-444-8511 with any questions.
- Garbage Collection Christmas Holidays: There will be NO residential garbage collection on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Thursday’s routes will be collected Wednesday, December 23 along with the Wednesday routes. Friday’s routes will be collected Monday, December 28.
- Garbage Collection New Year’s Holidays: There will be NO residential garbage collection on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Thursday’s routes will be collected Wednesday, December 30 along with the Wednesday routes. Friday’s routes will be collected Monday, January 4.
- Recycling Drop-Off Facility: The recycling drop-off facility operated by Freedom Waste (WCA) located at 400 State Street will be closed to the public on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no charge for the public to drop off recyclables.
- Compost Facility and Live Christmas Tree Recycling: To dispose of a live Christmas tree, the City of Paducah urges residents to recycle by taking the tree to the Compost Facility located at 1560 North 8th Street during regular business hours. The facility is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. It will be closed December 24, 25, 31, and January 1. Please remove all lights, garland, and ornaments before taking the tree to the Compost Facility. Residents also can dispose of trees by calling the Public Works Department to request the tree to be picked up by city crews.