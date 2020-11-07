PADUCAH — The holidays are almost here, and small businesses are showing off their inventory to keep their doors open.
Dozens of families spent their Saturday afternoon shopping at boutiques in downtown Paducah for the Holiday Open House.
It is a two-day sale event, in which small businesses decorate their businesses for the holidays while previewing their holiday sales and items.
The Hollyhock House saw some business Saturday. This is the shop's first year on Broadway Street.
The business has spent half the year closed because of the pandemic.
Owner Holly Howard said she would have loved to see a larger crowd, but the pandemic has changed things this year.
"People have been not as active as we would like to see them in terms, especially with our restaurants," said Howard. "But yeah, we just really encourage people to wear your mask and still come out and support your local businesses."
Cari Harned spent time shopping at the store with a friend. She said she wants to do her part to help.
"I love Paducah, and I want to support as many local businesses as possible," said Harned.
Holiday decorations are hanging everywhere, and streets alongside Market House Square are open to vehicles again, just in time for holiday shopping.
Troutt Old Time General Store on Fourth Street looks like Christmas inside and out.
Owner Krystal Troutt said they have not had a hard time during the pandemic because of supportive customers, who showed up on Saturday.
"We've not been overcrowded. Everybody's been good to be patient. So, very, very thankful," said Troutt.
Christmas music was playing, the decorations were up, and the smell of warm spices and festive candles made its way through the room.
They saw old and new customers Saturday.
Kim Abell and her son, Isaac, shared laughs while shopping for decorations and other items for their household.
"I've been doing Christmas shopping, since COVID, online. However, we were pleasantly surprised that it was open house downtown," said Kim.
They are two of several customers who encourage people to support their local businesses any way you can.
"Cause, like, why stay in the house and order stuff online?" asked Isaac.
The Troutt Old Time General Store donates 10% of its sales to different nonprofit organizations every year. This year, they will donate the Community Kitchen and Martha's Vineyard.
The store's food donation drive also kicks off this weekend. They are accepting monetary donations and non-perishable food items that will be donated to local food pantries.