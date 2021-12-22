The Point of Distribution (POD) location in Graves County that provides supplies for families affected by the tornado will be closed this Friday and Saturday.
The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center has been operating a POD out of the Graves County Fairground.
The POD, located at 1001 Housman Street, Mayfield, KY, will be open Dec. 22 and 23 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The POD will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, then reopen on Dec. 26.
Additionally, Fulton County Transit Authority announced their holiday schedule for free transportation for tornado survivors.
The transit authority is currently providing transportation for tornado affected residents from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, Christmas Eve hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For ride services call the Fulton COunty Transit Authority at 270-472-0662. Press 2 for service.