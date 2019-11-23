MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— As the holiday season approaches, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office is offering tips to keep you and your family safe.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says they see an increase in car crashes and property crimes this time of year.
When at home, they want to remind everyone to keep doors, windows and cars locked. Also, be mindful of what valuables may be visible through a window or left in a car.
With online shopping becoming more popular, thieves are taking advantage of unattended packages. Try requesting a signature confirmation for your deliveries, or have packages delivered to your job or a neighbor's house.
Be aware of the gift boxes you leave on the curb. Boxes for expensive items lets thieves know what's inside your home.
Don't post that you're traveling for the holidays. Many thieves monitor social media, you may be letting them know that your home is empty. Also, ask a neighbor to check on your home while you're gone.
If you're traveling this holiday season, check your tires and breaks before leaving home.
Drive defensively, be mindful of your speed and distance from other cars. The roads are typically wet or icy during the holiday season, your car will take longer to stop. Always allow enough time to get to your destination without speeding.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office will be out in full-force, actively looking for and arresting impaired drivers. If you're planning on drinking alcohol, use a designated driver or call a cab, Uber or Lyft.
“To date, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has responded to and investigated 863 traffic collisions in 2019 alone. Seven of those collisions involved a fatality and 205 involved someone being injured," Sheriff Matt Carter said. "The top three contributing factors in all collisions we investigate are failure to yield right of way, following too closely and unsafe speed for conditions. These areas will experience an even heavier volume of traffic than normal during this holiday season, please drive safely and use extra caution in these areas”