BENTON, KY — Shopping for Christmas gifts is at the top of a lot of to-do lists. This year's holiday shopping season has gotten off to a busy start.
Adobe Analytics found that Black Friday sales in the U.S. set a new record, surpassing $9 billion.
The National Retail Federation says between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, 197 million people shopped, up 10% from a year ago. On average, each shopper spent about $325 on those early holiday deals.
Once you have the gifts, you may need to ship them. Local post offices say the holiday shipping rush is underway. They expect the season to be just as busy as previous years.
Shipping companies like UPS are increasing capacity and hiring more seasonal workers, aiming to avoid delays and have presents delivered by Christmas Eve. They're just waiting for you to bring them in.
It's the most wonderful time of the year at Mail Boxes Plus in Benton, Kentucky. Co-owner Rachel Solomon says holiday shipping is ramping up for the season.
“We've started to become pretty steady. I think we've seen a lot of people do their Black Friday shopping and all of that, so now they're starting to bring that in to ship it to their loved ones,” Solomon says.
Supply chain issues were a big concern earlier in the year, but Solomon prepared early.
“We always stock up on all of our packaging supplies and just know that business is going to be very, very crazy,” says Solomon.
She encourages everyone to follow in her footsteps.
“The sooner the better, that's what I tell everybody. They come in here and say, 'When should I get my Christmas out?' Get it as soon as you can and send it out,” Solomon says.
Mail Boxes Plus ships with both the U.S. Postal Service and UPS.
The first deadline for USPS is looming, just 17 days away. Solomon says UPS tends to ship faster.
“Even so, with our standard UPS Ground and post office priority. It can still take way longer than what's expected during the holiday season, because they're so backed up. So, for sure, the sooner, the better," says Solomon.
USPS has options for procrastinators, but the longer you wait, the more it's going to cost you. That cost would mount on the surcharges already added, ranging from 25 cents to $6.
“This isn't something unprecedented, though. It happens every year. I think a lot of people anticipate that, too.” says Solomon.
Solomon says surcharges help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful season.
Surcharges will continue through January 2023, meaning extra charges will also be tacked on holiday returns.
UPS ground shipping varies by location and can take anywhere from one to five business days.
We have all the dates you need to know below:
U.S. Postal Service Deadlines
- Retail Ground: Dec. 17
- 1st Class Mail: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail: Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23
U.P.S. Deadlines
- Ground: Varies by location
- 3 Day Select: Dec. 20
- 2nd Day Air: Dec. 21
- Next Day Air: Dec. 22
FedEx Deadlines
- Ground: Dec. 14
- Freight: Dec. 14
- Express Saver: Dec. 20
- 3Day Freight: Dec. 20
- 2Day & 2Day AM: Dec. 21
- FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours: Dec. 22
- 1 Day Freight: Dec. 22
- Same Day: Dec. 23