WEST KENTUCKY — The Interstate 24 work zone from mile marker 51 to 65 is staying in place during the busy Thanksgiving travel period. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has recommended two alternate routes drivers can use to get around the restricted work zone, which takes up a 13 mile stretch in Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties.
The workzone has a 15-foot width restriction westbound and a 12-foot width restriction eastbound, as well as a 55 mph speed limit. In addition to this work zone, which has two-way traffic with a center line barrier wall, the eastbound exit and entry ramps at the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz exit 56 interchange will remain closed in the work zone until roughly Dec. 10. The westbound ramps at the interchange are all open.
To avoid delays, here are the two routes KYTC District 1 suggests:
Alternate route A
This route is for eastbound traffic. Take I-69 south at I-24 exit 25 to the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange, then go east along U.S. 68 to Aurora and through Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area to return to I-24 at the Cadiz exit 65 interchange. This route has about 17 miles of two-lane highway, and adds about 15 minutes of travel time. KYTC says the westbound version of this route runs from exit 65 to exit 25 via U.S. 68 east and I-69 north.
Alternate route B
This route is for westbound traffic. Take I-24 exit 43 to Pennyrile Parkway north, then take Interstate 69 south to return to I-24 at exit 43. The transportation cabinet says this route has a bit of a longer drive time, but is all four-lane travel. The eastbound version of this route runs from I-24 exit 43 to exit 82 via I-69 north, then uses Pennyrile Parkway South.