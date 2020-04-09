SANTA CLAUS, IN -- Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana is planning to open for the season, just not as early as they would like.
The current plan is to open sometime in early June.
When they do reopen, they plan to have hand sanitizer readily available all over the park.
They also may do temporary closures to sanitize the rides throughout the day.
Seasonal hiring is underway with training being done online.
For the latest updates on Holiday World & Splashin' Safari with regards to COVID-19, click here.