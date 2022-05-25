MURRAY, KY — Manufacturing company Hollobus Technologies will locate its headquarters, main manufacturing facility and research and development facility at the former Briggs & Stratton facility in Murray, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
The $2.25 million investment will create 150 full-time jobs in Murray, the governor's office says. Beshear was in Murray on Wednesday for the announcement at the former Briggs & Stratton building.
“It is great to see continued economic growth in western Kentucky as this region recovers and builds back following last year’s devastating tornado,” Beshear said. “Hollobus is a company that will be a great fit for Murray and Calloway County, and I hope to see it grow for decades to come. Thank you to the leaders at Hollobus for their part in helping build a brighter future in the commonwealth.”
Leaders with the company are partnering with Murray State University to create a workforce pipeline, and the governor's office says the company also intends to focus hiring efforts on military personnel who were recently discharged from Fort Campbell.
Beshear's office says the state has preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company providing up to $1.2 million in tax incentives based on the company's investment in Murray and targets including the creation and maintenance of 150 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents over 10 years with an average hourly wage of $22 including benefits.
The company is a subsidiary of Canadian engineering design technology company Superior Tray Systems. Hollobus makes electrical power distribution connectors, and the Murray location will build out the new Hollobus product line. The governor's office says that line "serves as an alternative to electrical cabling for major industrial projects and is designed to survive extreme water events." The electrical power distribution connectors STS makes have been used for projects including the water treatment facility for the city of Boston, high rises in New York City, offshore oil rigs in Texas and multiple military installations, as well as international projects like the Richmond-Airport-Vancouver Rapid Transit line for the 2010 Winter Olympics and Canadian Navy projects and wind and waterpower inversion systems and mining applications in Central and South America.
“We were initially attracted to Murray, Kentucky, because we were looking for a building in the mid-Southeast United States,” Hollobus manager of global business development Mihaela Adams said. “After coming here and working with local officials, we are excited to be part of the Murray community and look forward to having great success here for many years.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers says he expects Hollobus to be successful in west Kentucky.
“I am very pleased to see a progressive, innovative company like Hollobus repurpose the former Briggs & Stratton facility here in Murray. Their products can be used in everything from data centers to high-rise buildings and are literally a new way of helping companies with efficient and cost-effective solutions to their electrical and data needs,” Rogers said in a statement. “I have had the pleasure, through both my role as mayor and a Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation board member, to get to know founder Martin Cox and his family and am convinced they will be highly successful in anything they do. This is a very good day for Murray, and I appreciate the many months of work that have gone into making this day possible.”
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes also shared his confidence that the company will grow in Murray.
“As Calloway County judge executive, I want to thank all of the many partners who have helped make this possible,” Imes said. “As a lifelong resident of Calloway County, good jobs for our citizens have always been my top priority. I know that this company will grow and prosper and that our people will be a huge part of their success.”