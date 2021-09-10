PADUCAH — You can find a little bit of everything in Hollyhock House in downtown Paducah. There is a gift for a bride, a cool knickknack or an interesting book.
Early fall is when many small businesses, like Hollyhock House, start putting in orders for Black Friday shopping and Christmastime.
But this year, Hollyhock House will be closing by the end of the month. The retail store set up shop downtown in anticipation of the upcoming downtown Paducah City Block project.
"We're really excited for the city of Paducah to be getting that project," said Holly Howard, owner of Hollyhock House. "However, we can no longer wait three years for it to be done to be able to survive."
The retail store opened in 2019 when, as far as we knew at the time, COVID-19 was still in China.
"We have discussed so many times, like, the things we could have done to prepare," Howard said. "And there was never — you could have never imagined."
Meanwhile, big box stores like Ulta Beauty Supply, Kohl's and Dick's Sporting Goods are looking for seasonal workers before the holiday.
Working in retail puts employees in front of thousands of strangers. The Kentucky Retail Federation said it will impact the holidays.
"That's a concern going forward is trying to get people, you know, hired," said Steve McClain, a Kentucky Retail Federation spokesperson.
Howard tried to weather the storm as long as she could, but still has hope for other downtown businesses.
"It will take serious community for every business to survive," she said.
Hollyhock House is the third business to close on Broadway Street downtown. During the pandemic, Shandies restaurant and Confluer Sweet Treats shut their doors for good.