MARSHALL COUNTY, KY— For the first time, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope's parents were able to stand in front of the person who killed their children and tell him how they really feel.
Gabriel Parker was sentenced to life for the murder of those two Marshall County High School students on Friday. Before the judge formally sentenced him, the victims and their families were able to give statements to the court. While the legal case is complete, Bailey and Preston's families said they'll never truly have closure.
"On January 23, 2018, innocence was lost," Brian Cope told the court with his wife Teresa Cope by his side.
Preston's parents refused to make eye-contact with their child's killer, who was sitting just feet away from them.
"Preston loved life to the fullest," Brian Cope said.
For them, it's about keeping his memory alive.
"Preston was the best big brother to his little brother, Maddox," Brian Cope said. "Maddox was his shadow. They did everything together. To Maddox, Preston was a hero and a best friend. He looked up to him for everything and for guidance. They loved each other only the way brothers can. They were a team. Now, Maddox must go on living life alone without his big brother."
Even with their backs turned, the Copes made sure their voices were heard loud and clear.
"I ask God to help me see good in people, even when it's hard," Brian Cope said. "I don't see good when I look at Gabe Parker. He has no remorse and no conscience. I see evil, pure evil. I pray daily that he never gets out of jail and spends the rest of his life behind bars."
Moments later, it was Secret and Jasen Holt's turn. They took the court back to the morning of January 23, 2018.
"On that horrific day that shots were fired, Bailey ran about 15 to 20 feet to get away from this monster," Secret Holt said. "The death certificate said she was shot multiple times in the torso. Can you imagine reading a death certificate on your own child?"
Their emotions were raw and real.
"I blame your parents... for raising such an evil, demented person," Secret Hope said. "Their parenting skills are obviously demented and have raised nothing but a worthless demon. You are pure evil and a waste of space that cares nothing about others or the meaning of life."
"She was gone in less than 25 minutes. In that 25 minutes, [he] entered the school with an intent to kill and cause chaos. Just before 8, you put your premeditated plan into action. You shot my precious girl twice as she ran away from you. January 23, 2018. You took my precious daughter."
"Look at us! Look at us in the face!" Secret shouted at Parker.
After the hearing, I sat down with the Copes who explained the reason they chose to keep their backs to Parker in court.
"Not to feel empowered or give him the pleasure," Brian explained. "To me, he's dead to me. After they took him out of the courtroom, he's dead to me. We have to pick the pieces up now of our shattered lives and try to continue on living our lives."
That's the next step now, to move forward while still honoring the memories of Preston Cope and Bailey Holt.