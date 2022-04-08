PADUCAH — Housing mortgage rates now sit above 5%. The recent increase could have some prospective homebuyers rethinking their options this spring.
Vince Carter with Carter Realty Group says we're aligned with the national trend in the sense that there's not enough supply to meet the demand. Carter explained, in layman's terms, what the mortgage rate increase means for people looking to buy.
"It just means they can buy less house for the money," Carter said.
The lack of homes on the market can be chalked up to the pandemic.
"It created a shortage of real estate options for people, a shortage of homes on the market," Carter said. "And so, buyers were competing for the few homes. So it really drove prices up, and we haven't seen that change since then. People are still competing for a smaller number of homes so its really driven prices up."
If you're still looking to buy, Carter's got some advice.
"You've got to act in an urgent manner," he said. "And then I think making sure when you put an offer in you don't ask for closing costs to be covered, the buyer closing costs, to be paid by the seller. You might waive certain contingencies. You may say, 'Hey, we'll buy it as is,' barring there's nothing major on the home inspection."
For those looking to sell their homes, it's a different story.
"The laundry list of things you need to do to sell a house has really diminished. It's pretty small. We always call it putting lipstick on the pig. You might paint a room or two, you might put a little landscaping out front, but you still can't have major problems with the home itself," Carter said.
If you're trying to downsize, he says now's the time to do so with how the market's trending. This is the first time mortgage rates have climbed over 5%, since 2011.