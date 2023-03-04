MCCRAKEN COUNTY, KY- The tornado that touched down in the Freemont area of McCracken County on Friday destroyed several homes. Bill Adams' house is still standing, but now without a roof and with walls blown in.
Adams was standing in his living room when he heard commotion. It was when he went to open his front door that he saw a tornado ripping through his community.
He and his wife have called Hardmoney Rd home for the past 20 years.
After the tornado, Adams was left without a home but still a warm heart.
"We were in perfect shape and there's no way that should've happened when that ceiling fell in and that wall fell in there's no way," he says.
Besides a little shoulder pain, he and his wife left their home safe and healthy. Adams says their safety was the only thing on his mind.
"I had to get out from under the ceiling but once we got out and everybody was okay its just stuff you know its just stuff we're alive," Adams said.
Adams is getting help from church and family members to begin the process of starting over. Their support plays a big role in why he is staying positive.
"It helps that you have a lot of people around you as you can see, it makes a big difference," he says.
Adams says his luck wasn't luck at all but thanks, to one person.
"And that was God. Jesus Christ got us through this we wouldn't have made it without him," Adams said.
Despite the damage to his house Adams says that in situations like this it reminds him how strong his community actually is.
Adams is working toward next steps. So far he's contacted his insurance company and is working to assess what belongings can be saved.