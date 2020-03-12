PADUCAH — There are currently 11 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Kentucky and 32 in Illinois. Homeless shelters and community kitchens in the Local 6 area are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
At River City Mission, they're being more cautious about the number of new people brought into the shelter. The mission hasn't turned anyone down. But, if they suspect someone is sick, they will. Chairman Shirley Barlow said it's about doing their part to keep everyone safe.
Bunk beds, door knobs and other items in the shelter are wiped down twice a day.
"It's important to keep all of us healthy," Barlow said. "Whether they be here or whether they be out there in the community. Here is our responsibility."
Barlow said the mission is currently sheltering 50 men and nine families. If they suspect someone is sick, they'll have to turn them away to keep others safe.
"Just trying to stay here," Barlow said. "Keep the guys and the ladies here as much as possible. Try to have no more outside traffic coming in than completely necessary."
The dining room was empty at Martha's Vineyard on Thursday. Founder Marther Bell said they've stopped serving meals there. Bell said they're still delivering meals to home bound people and giving them disinfectant soaps, wipes, and Lysol spray.
"I do everything I can to try to keep the home bound person that is sick already from getting worse or catching something else. That's my goal," Bell said.
Meal delivery drivers are instructed to take disinfectant wipes with them and to wash their hands before and after they deliver meals to people.
"As long as everybody does their part, I think we will be fine," Bell said.
Barlow said she wants to start taking people's temperature this weekend. She said they've postponed the shelter's annual yard sale to May 1, to make sure large crowds aren't gathered together.
Martha Bell said they are willing to share disinfectant soaps and wipes for those who don't have access to them.