PADUCAH — Serving those who have served the country, whether through housing, employment or financial assistance: There's a program that helps local veterans struggling with homelessness.
Centerstone is a nonprofit health care organization that has a program called Supportive Services for Veteran Families. The program helps veterans and their families who are at risk for homelessness in Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee.
SSVF provides veterans and their families with employment and housing assistance, as well as financial counseling, legal services, and help with transportation - at no cost to eligible candidates.
Julie Copeland — the outreach, employment and housing specialist at Centerstone's Paducah office at 100 Fountain Ave. — said Centerstone has received additional funding through the the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide emergency housing for homeless veterans during the pandemic.
"You are a veteran. You fought for this country. We owe a lot to our veterans, and we owe them at least stable housing," said Copeland. "I think it's a greater need than a lot of people know."
One of the homeless veterans that Centerstone has helped is Gary May, who was an Army mechanic during the Vietnam War. May, who is unable to work due to health issues, had been living inside his SUV for months at a park in Calloway County.
"I needed help real bad," said May.
That help came when a security guard at the park gave May a Centerstone card. May called Copeland, who then set him up with a case worker. Soon, Centerstone arranged for May to stay at a hotel in Illinois. May later requested to be transferred to a hotel in Kentucky. He currently stays at the Drury Inn in Paducah, where under the SSVF program, he also gets two free meals a day.
"I can take better care of my health. I can go and get my prescriptions like I need," said May. "I wasn't getting much sleep in the car. Well now, I have a big bed. Comfort, you know, it's really nice."
In addition to the aforementioned services for homeless veterans, Centerstone also provides financial assistance — such as security deposits, utility deposits, and rent — as long as the veteran's combined household income does not exceed 50% of the median area income.
"But if you don't qualify monetarily, you're still entitled to all those other services," said Copeland.
Centerstone's SSVF program is open to veterans with or without family members. Veterans must have a qualifying discharge from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines Corps or National Guard (National Guard veterans must have been deployed out of state). All certificates of release or discharge from active duty (DD Form 214 ) are accepted, except those who were dishonorably discharged.
The SSVF program serves 20 Kentucky counties (including west Kentucky), 25 middle Tennessee counties, and recently added seven southern Illinois counties. If you are interested in benefiting from the program, call 270-282-0121 if you are in Kentucky or Illinois, or 615-460-4385 if you are in Tennessee.
"They need to listen and get help because it's worth it," said May.
Centerstone is working to place May in permanent housing. May expects to move into the Jackson House in Paducah by early next month. Centerstone will help him with payments until he can get federal rent assistance.
Visit ssvfonline.org for more information on the program.