MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — It's an image that Tylene Woodford and her family have come to accept as part of their life.
"It's like a natural thing, living on the river," says Woodford.
A good, heavy rain can make the Clarks River behind Woodford's house rise and creep closer to her home. It's still got a long way to go before it gets to her home, but the threat of heavy rain expected this upcoming weekend is not comforting.
"It puts a worry on your mind, constantly, constantly worrying," says Woodford.
We first met Woodford in 2019, as she and her family were stacking sand bags to keep water out of her house. With another potential flood on the way, she says she's about done.
"It is getting old, and sometimes I think I just want to go ahead and sell and move on," says Woodford.
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield says the past few years have been unusual for flooding. His office is keeping a close eye on this rain system as it makes its way to our area.
"The weather service is telling us we have to watch this low front," says Mansfield.
Mansfield assures, though, that emergency management will be prepared for whatever weather comes our way.
"We're standing by to help people in the areas that we know are more prone to flooding, such as Bonds Road, Linden Road, Said Road, Oaks Road," says Mansfield.
Mansfield also says the county water rescue team is prepared to respond if needed, and that his office has supplies for sandbags if needed. Woodford is hopeful water won't make it to her house this time.
"This is my life right here. My business is here. My home is here. My family is here," says Woodford.
Both Kentucky and Barkley dams are preparing for the heavy rain by releasing water to make room for any new water the lakes might collect. Mansfield says if anyone in McCracken County needs sand bags, then they can contact his office. The McCracken County Emergency Management number is 270-448-1530.
