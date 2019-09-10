Watch again

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL (KSDK) — Emergency crews outside of St. Louis are responding to a fiery train derailment.

St. Clair County, Illinois, emergency officials say the train went off the track around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the town of Dupo, which is about a 15-minute drive from St. Louis.

The train is owned by Union Pacific. Officials said they don't know what the train was carrying.

Pillars of smoke could be seen billowing from the scene as crews worked to douse the flames.

Several dozen homes in the nearby area are being evacuated. Schools in the Dupo School District are also being evacuated to Columbia High School.

Officials say they are not aware of any injuries.