MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two homes in a McCracken County neighborhood were still without heat as of Friday evening, after a massive natural gas leak the day before.
The incident happened on Carneal Road around noon Thursday. A Star Construction contractor cut into a gas line, releasing a sudden buildup of pressure, which shot dirt and debris about 100 feet in the air.
The White family lives on Carneal Road. William White said his dad and best friend were evacuated from their home, and later put in a hotel for the night.
"It actually rattled the windows and shook the house a little, and I immediately, I mean, you could just see this geyser of air coming up through there," said White. "And immediately, of course, they were like, 'You have to get out of there.'"
The family stood outside with their neighbors while an Atmos Energy crew worked on the repairs.
"And later on, they allowed us to come back down here to get some stuff, but the oxygen to gas ratio was really high," said White. "So we only had a few minutes to get in and out."
In the five minutes that they had to gather their belongings, they could only grab their medications and clothing, leaving their six pets behind.
The White family has four cats and two dogs.
White said they did not have enough time to wrangle them up, but they are glad the situation was not worse.
"They would have been the first affected if there was enough gas coming into the house or in the area, so we had to keep them in, hopefully, where it was sealed up. But since we opened the door to get stuff, gas was coming in," said White.
Atmos Energy spokeswoman Kay Coomes said repairs will continue through the weekend, but the company hopes to have gas restored to the remaining homes on Friday, by the end of the work day.
White said if they do not have heat Friday night, they will have electrical heaters to get them through it.
Coomes said the gas was turned off around 9 p.m. Thursday night. Atmos began restoring service around 4 a.m. Friday morning.
The road is back open to traffic, but Atmos Energy asks commuters to drive with caution while crews continue to make repairs.