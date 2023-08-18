MAYFIELD, KY — High school football is back.
A hometown rivalry, brewing for 20 years, is starting the season off right.
It’s the battle of the birds: Mayfield Cardinals versus the Graves County Eagles.
As the community picks sides, they say it's a seriously fun matchup.
And as the teams warmed up, so did the wings at one local restaurant. Wings Etc., a Mayfield pub, is serving up food and the game on the big screen.
“Every home game and away game will be streamed here through Red Helmet Video on YouTube,” says Wings Etc. manager, Stuart Austin.
Austin says this is the perfect game to test the new service.
“It's a big game here in Mayfield. Everybody really enjoys the two high schools here in this town going at it,” Austin says.
Cardinals and Eagles fans take Friday nights very seriously.
“These guys will come in and they are really just about their team. They know every position, every player and when the touchdowns are scored or they put points up, it's just a roar in this building,” says Austin.
Austin tries to stay neutral because he's got a business to run.
“Depends on what group of people I'm standing to talk to- who is standing around at the time and how much red is around you or how much blue and gray is around you,” says Austin.
As he roots for both teams, he's also celebrating the camaraderie the game brings.
“The community's had some problems lately, you know with natural disasters and things, so it's really huge to see everybody come together and enjoy themselves,” Austin says.
Though the crowd may be split- red and blue, for Mayfield and Graves County, it's all about coming together as a community.