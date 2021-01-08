PADUCAH — Sportsman's Expo says Paducah native Mark Menendez is bringing a hometown feel to the Paducah Open Season Sportsman's Expo.
The Expo will take place Jan. 15-17 at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.
Sportsman's Expo says Menendez has spent the majority of his career as a Pro Fisherman, travelling the country for tournaments and is a three-time Bassmaster Champion.
Menendez will share insight on bass fishing and his career on the Pro Tour, as well as educate show attendees on crankbaits through water temperature.
Menendez has career earnings of more than $1 million, according to Sportsman's Expo, and also has success in individual tournaments and season-long point standings.
“This is such a great event for Sportsman to attend,” said Menendez. “Hunting season is winding down for some, while fishing is just around the corner. Getting the family out to the show is fun for all. As part of the Seminar Series, it is my hopes to extend 30 years of Bassmaster experience to help anglers catch more Bass.”
Sportsman's Expo says Menendez will be part of fishing demos taking place at the Hawg Tank as part of the Seminar Series and will make one appearance on Friday, Jan. 15; three visits on Saturday, Jan. 16; and one visit on Sunday, Jan. 17.
You can see a full Paducah seminar schedule by clicking here.
Sportsman's Expo says you can save money, expedite show entry and enjoy a contactless transaction by buying tickets online at www.OpenSeasonSportsmansExpo.com.
You can also buy Open Season Sportsman's Expo Merchandise online when buying tickets or on-site at the Expo, something that's new this year according to the Expo. All online orders must be picked up at the Expo.
The Expo adds that a specific set of guidelines have been mandated by the State of Kentucky, McCracken County and the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center in an effort to ensure the Expo provides a safe and enjoyable environment for all guests, participants, sponsors/exhibitors, partners, building and event staff as well as the local community.
The Expo says "these guidelines will be enforced throughout the event and cooperation from Open Season Sportsman's Expo vendors and attendees is paramount to ensuring that the event is able to continue as planned."
These guidelines include all guests are required to have a face mask to enter the venue and will be required to wear face masks at all times while walking around the show as well as maintaining social distancing.
The Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Paducah is sponsored by Hutson Inc. and Little Tractor and Equipment Company.