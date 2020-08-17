CARBONDALE, IL - On Monday at approximately 3:34 p.m., City of Carbondale Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of North Almond Street in response to shots fired.
No one was injured and no property was damaged as a result of the gunshots. The investigations revealed the incident is a result of an ongoing dispute between parties that are acquaintances. The suspect fled from the area in an older silver vehicle.
A few hours later, at approximately 6:22 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue in reference to additional shots fired.
Officers found a gunshot victim and attempted life resuscitation measures. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Police say the suspects are described as four black males. They fled from the area in a black four door Dodge Charger. This shooting is related to the earlier shooting and involved the same acquaintances in the ongoing dispute.
The investigations into both cases are currently active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-2677.