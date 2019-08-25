CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- One person has died and another is injured after they were shot in Cape Girardeau late Saturday night.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad were called to the 900 block of Jefferson Street around 10:15 p.m.
A news release says officers discovered the two victims, whose names have not been released, with gun shot wounds and were taken to local hospitals. It was at the hospital where one victim died from their injuries.
The other victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
Officers currently have multiple leads pertaining to the homicide and are currently investigating.