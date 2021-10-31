KLONDIKE, IL – On October 30, 2021, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a homicide.
The location of the incident was along Route 3 in Klondike, IL. Investigators said Stanley Mech, 61-year-old male of Cairo, was found dead inside his car from apparent gunshot wounds.
The investigation is open and on-going and no further information was released.
If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP at 618-542-2171 (Ext. 1207).