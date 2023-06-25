NBC NEWS — Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles over issues with the rear camera.
Images from the vehicle's rearview camera may not appear on the dashboard screen and affected models are 2018 to 2023 Odyssey, 2019 to 2022 pilot, and 2019 to 2023 passport vehicles.
The automaker says a faulty coaxial cable connector can prevent the rearview image from appearing on the display.
Dealers are expected to replace the faulty parts free of charge and notification letters will be mailed to affected owners.
Drivers can also contact the national highway traffic safety administration vehicle safety hotline.