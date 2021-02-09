METROPOLIS, IL - Honeywell intends to reopen its Metropolis Works plant in Illinois.
The company announced early Tuesday it had communicated to employees its intent to reopen and restart production in 2023. The plant intends to hire 160 full-time employees as well as contractors by the end of next year.
Honeywell released a statement Tuesday:
“As the only domestic uranium conversion facility, Honeywell’s Metropolis Works facility has been an important national strategic asset, well-positioned to satisfy UF6 demand both in the U.S. and abroad. Honeywell is planning to restart production at Metropolis Works in early 2023, with preparations beginning this year." Honeywell will hire 160 full-time employees as well as contractors by the end of next year. We’re proud to bring these jobs back to the Metropolis community to meet the needs of our customers.”
The company announced in 2017 more than 170 people would lose their jobs, citing a surplus of the compound it produces.