CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City is hosting Pink Night in the Park Friday evening, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The event will be October 14 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., with the ceremony of remembrance and celebration beginning at 6:00 p.m.
It's a chance to remember and celebrate those touched by breast cancer, urge the community in being proactive about health screenings, and make a difference to a non-profit assisting cancer-patients in our area.
Pink night will raise money for Kentucky CancerLink, which will directly impact a local person struggling with cancer. The goal of the organization- formerly known as Kentucky Pink Connection- is to reduce barriers to screening, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, they say on their website. They reportedly help provide wigs, screenings, mastectomy products, transportation — and more — to people in need.