CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City is hosting Pink Night in the Park Friday evening, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

The event will be October 14 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., with the ceremony of remembrance and celebration beginning at 6:00 p.m. 

It's a chance to remember and celebrate those touched by breast cancer, urge the community in being proactive about health screenings, and make a difference to a non-profit assisting cancer-patients in our area. 

Pink night will raise money for Kentucky CancerLink, which will directly impact a local person struggling with cancer. The goal of the organization- formerly known as Kentucky Pink Connection- is to reduce barriers to screening, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, they say on their website. They reportedly help provide wigs, screenings, mastectomy products, transportation — and more — to people in need. 

Pink Night in the Park

Courtesy of the City of Calvert 