WASHINGTON — Honor Flight Bluegrass took off with nine local veterans on board Wednesday — and they have had the trip of a lifetime in Washington, D.C.
From the World War II memorial, to the Vietnam Wall, it was a day to remember, and our crews were there documenting it all.
The day was a celebration of our veterans. It was also a time for joy, reflection — even tears.
The Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall, the Washington Monument and the Capitol: our veterans saw it all.
They also saw the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
Tuesday, we brought you the story of service and sacrifice of the Kitchens, father William Kitchen and son Judge Tony Kitchen are Navy veterans. William served in World War II.
He used a wheelchair to get around Wednesday, but he insisted on standing for the changing of the guard.
We also watched a wreath laying ceremony.
Honor Flight Bluegrass was well represented in the crowd and front and center for the ceremony.
One of our local WWII veterans, Hank Drury, had the honor.
"They made me part of it," Drury said. He said he was nervous, but also honored to take part.
"It was, tremendously, a big honor. A big honor," he said.
Senate Minority Mitch McConnell also met with the group of Kentucky veterans Wednesday morning. Including our nine local veterans, the group is made up of more than 60 Kentucky veterans who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
McConnell's office shared photos with us of the Kentucky senator shaking hands with veterans. He plans to deliver remarks about their visit on the Senate floor on Thursday.
Wednesday night is shaping up to be a beautiful one after what has been a perfect day in D.C. as far as the weather goes.
We talked to so many of our veterans Wednesday, and every single one of them said the day has exceeded every expectation.