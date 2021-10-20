LOUISVILLE, KY — The veterans who went to Washington, D.C., Wednesday with Honor Flight Bluegrass landed in Kentucky at about 9:30 p.m. CT. 

They were greeted with an unforgettable welcome home ceremony. Hundreds of people went out to the airport to greet them and thank them for their service.

It was a very long day for our local veterans, and just when they thought all the surprises were over, they came home to cheers and warmth from their fellow Kentuckians. 

It was a welcome home ceremony each and every one of these veterans deserve. 

Veterans receive warm welcome back to Kentucky after honor flight

Before they left for home, they received letters thanking them for their service during mail call at the airport in D.C. 

It's been a very full day for these veterans — honoring their service and sacrifice to our nation. 