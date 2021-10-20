WASHINGTON — Wednesday was a special day all around with Honor Flight Bluegrass, most importantly for the veterans who traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit monuments in their honor.
Our crew has followed them every step of the way, visiting the Vietnam and Korean veterans' memorials, the Iwo Jima and World War II memorials, That was one of the first big stops of the day, and our veterans were made to feel very special.
People were cheering, clapping and showing their appreciation and their love for them.
"They're all a bunch of damn fools, because the country gave me more than I gave it," World War II veteran William Kitchen said. His love for the USA is strong.
He stood, slowly but surely, to show respect at the World War II memorial.
Meanwhile, fellow WWII veteran George Brock reflected on his good fortune to be there.
"It's the greatest experience that I've had," he said. And he had it with his grandson, who said "this was a no-brainer. I was going to be here. Work wasn't an issue."
Just outside the memorial, Kentucky politicians including Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul spent time talking with them, thanking them for their commitment to country.
WWII veteran Charles Baker felt the love. He said it was "a real honor," better than he expected.
So did WWII veteran Hank Drury.
"It's awesome. Makes you think," he said.
Drury's still soaking in the fact that he was chosen to participate in the wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
"It was a big honor. I'm still trying to wrap my head around it," he said.
It was a memorable, emotional, patriotic stop — and a well-deserved thank you for our heroes.
Dozens of the veterans on this trip are over the age of 90. It was a long day, but they were in such good spirits.
Each of them we talked with told us the day exceeded their expectations.