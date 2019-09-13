Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An incredible gift in the midst of tragedy.

A huge group of people, from family members, to hospital staff, to strangers, walked together and stood together to honor 2-and-a-half year old Ava Grace Jenkins.

She was in an accident on Sunday in Reidland, just outside of Paducah, and died Tuesday at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her kidneys were donated shortly after the honor walk, ultimately saving someone else's life.

As her family put it, Ava Grace will forever be remembered as a hero, and they're asking you to honor her now by donating to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

A visitation service for Ava Grace will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m.

To donate in her honor, send your gift in memory of Ava to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville, TN 37232. The hospital also accepts donations online. Click here for more details.

