MARION, IL — Wreaths Across America is a national event that honors men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Saturday, Dec. 14, volunteers in southern Illinois will be laying thousands of wreaths.
"A lot of these people made great sacrifices. This is a way for us to honor those sacrifices," said Honor Wreaths For Veterans Founder Jim Koonce.
Since 2015, Koonce has made it his mission to cover as many veterans graves as possible with Christmas wreaths for the holidays.
"I think every veteran deserves to have a wreath. It doesn't matter if you're buried in a national cemetery or a little country cemetery like my dad," said Koonce.
This year, they raised more than $106,000, exceeding their fundraising goals. They will lay more than 7,000 wreaths in 14 cemeteries in southern Illinois including, Mound City National Cemetery. It's one of the oldest in the region.
For the first year, Carterville will have enough wreaths to lay on all 888 veterans' graves. "We are taking the time to come out here, reflect and bring the community together," Carterville City Councilman and Honor Wreaths For Veterans Board Member Tom Harness said.
They're asking volunteers to say the veterans' names as they lay the wreaths on their graves as a way to honor their memory.
"People die twice: when their body actually ceases to exist and the last time somebody mentions your name," said Koonce.
That's something Koonce knows all too well. His own father was a veteran, and he honors him with every wreath he lays. "My father was always proud of me. I know he's looking down and he's proud of me today," said Koonce.
If you're interested in volunteering or donating to Honor Wreaths For Veterans visit http://www.honorwreathsforveterans.org/ or call 618-201-6636.