PADUCAH — Do you know someone in the Paducah/McCracken County area who has made a difference in education, income or health in the community? The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County is looking to recognize those who've given back to the community.
The local united way is now accepting nominations for this year's Live United community impact awards. The awards recognize community members who have advocated for others in the areas of education, income and health. An award is given in each of those three categories, plus a special award for young people who give back to the community. The Youth Award is given to someone 18 or younger who works on behalf of their community.
Nominations are being accepted now through April 22.
Award winners will be announced at the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County's annual Victory Celebration, a luncheon that will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 16 at Walker Hall Event Center in Paducah.
To nominate someone for a Live United award, visit unitedwaypaducah.org/awards. Those interested in attending the Victory Celebration can visit unitedwaypaducah.org/victory to buy tickets or to sponsor a table.