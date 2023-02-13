PADUCAH — A local nonprofit says millions of people in Uganda do not have access to clean, safe water — leading to about 4,000 child deaths a year.
You can help.
Beyond Uganda's annual water bottle campaign begins Tuesday, directly funding clean water resources; maintenance and revitalization of wells; and provision of portable water straws and filters in Uganda.
According to their website, their goals this year are to raise $35,000, build three water wells, and provide 300 in-home water filters to families across Uganda.
If you would like to help, you can either make your own fundraiser to share with friends and family or donate one time.
In-home Water Filter
According to their website, $40 can provide an in-home water filter that supplies clean water for up to 10 years.
Beyond Uganda says the filter "removes all bacteria, protozoa, and microorganisms from contaminated water sources, making the water completely safe to drink."
Community Well
According to their website, $3,500 is enough to build a community well — which can service nearly 1,000 people a day. Beyond Uganda says community wells can alleviate the nearly 4-mile-long walk women and children make to get water daily.
Beyond Uganda provides the following statistics about water access in Uganda:
- 7 Million People in Uganda do not have access to clean, safe water
- 4,000 children die each year in Uganda due to unclean water
- 200 Million work hours worldwide are spent searching for water
- In Uganda, women and children walk an average of 3.7 miles each day to collect water
Those who register to fundraise can be eligible for prizes depending on the amount they raise.
Beyond Uganda says the team with the most amount raised will receive a winner's plaque, be featured on their website and social media, and have their team plaque placed on the constructed well in Uganda.
Click here to register or make a one-time donation to the campaign.
Who they are
Beyond Uganda is a faith-based nonprofit organization whose core values are passion, excellence, dignity, and integrity.
"We do not discriminate against anyone, but in the Love of Christ, accept everyone as they are and love them unconditionally as we are given the opportunity," the organization says in their Statement of Faith.
Beyond Uganda says an important part of their work is to empower others to help themselves. They say they partner with each person they help to "give them a 'hand up, not a hand out.”
"Every person is given the tools and opportunity to break the cycle of generational poverty, empowering them to become self-sustainable in their own lives and contributing members of their community," the organization says.
According to their website, their work is focused on providing clean water, empowering women, connecting children with safe care, helping families with tuition costs, and providing an education through their Suubi Christian Primary School.
Empowering Women
Beyond Uganda says their Loan Women Program "was born out of seeing the need of the many women that were widowed, living with HIV, or simply living in poverty."
Through this program, the organization says they partner with individuals to empower them and create opportunities to help them help themselves out of poverty.
"We do not want to merely fix immediate needs and perpetuate the dependency on others that keep these women locked in poverty," the organization says.
Not Forgotten
According to their website, the Not Forgotten program pairs a child with a Ugandan "house mother" who makes sure they have access to medical care, nutritional meals, tuition, clothing, and more — all in a faith based setting.
Scholars
Beyond Uganda says investing in education is investing in the future.
Education is not free at any level in Uganda, they explain on their website, with many parents struggling to afford tuition and supplies.
Gifting a scholarship can help ensure the continued education of children whose families are struggling financially, the organization explains.
Suubi Christian Primary School
Beyond Uganda says their primary school, located on the organization's land in Namayemba, employs teachers in the local community.
"Our desire is to bring light, hope, and transformation to the community, region, and country," they explain on their website.