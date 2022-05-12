LACENTER, KY — They gave their all for their country only to come home and find themselves living on the same streets they worked so hard to defend.
Homelessness among veterans is a big problem in the Local 6 area. A west Kentucky program is working to do something about it.
The program is called Hope for Veterans.
Director Nathan Carter says they want to bridge the gap between the huge amount of things veterans are dealing with and the resources that are actually available for them.
Hope for Veterans celebrated the first big step in that process Thursday by presenting a veteran and his family with a new home.
"It is great to see the vision start to come to fruition," Carter says. "This generous donor in our community came to us with this idea that he wanted to donate a tiny house specifically for the use of our Hope for Veterans program."
The program helps men and women who've served in the military with transitional housing. Now, Carter says this home shows that when the community gets involved, the program can accomplish so much more. He says homelessness is an issue too many veterans face in west Kentucky.
"There's actually statistics that show the veteran population is twice as likely to end up homeless than anyone else in our general population because of all the issues veterans face when they are re-acclimating to civilian life," Carter says.
Ryan Buchanan is commander of VFW Post 6291 in Murray. He says the reality is heartbreaking.
"As a post commander, I get approached almost on a daily basis by veterans that are in need because they are homeless or on the verge of being homeless," Buchanan says. "This house here is a stepping stone. This will be a great opportunity for the veterans in Calloway County to get that right foot forward and move forward with their life and make something of themselves."
"What it represents for us is our community coming together to say we recognize that this is an issue and we are going to work together to solve it," Carter says.
Carter says the resources are out there for veterans, including homeless veterans, and he believes the key is connecting them to those resources.
He says he hopes this is the first of many homes they are able to give.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says over the course of a year 80,000 veterans may find themselves homeless.