MAYFIELD, KY — It's been more than six months since a tornado tore through the Local 6 area. Lives have been changed forever in cities throughout the region.
Mayfield is just one of the cities left with marks of the storm. Streets are still lined with the rubble of the once standing city. One local organization is working to leave its own mark, a mark of hope.
"That first phase was all about taking and meeting the immediate needs of people in that relief effort," Hope Initiative Founder and President Stephen Boyken said.
The group is gearing up to build homes on Water Street. It's the next part of their effort to get Mayfield back on its feet. The Hope Initiative has gotten help from local churches, businesses and other nonprofits. Boyken says a $1 million donation from Pilgrim’s will help them get started on building homes.
"The path of the tornado just devastated some of the neighborhoods where many people were renters. So what we've done, many homeowners had insurance or have gotten assistance from other organizations," Boyken said. "We're targeting renters, and the Hope Initiative is going, among the things we do with the Hope Initiative, we will actually give renters a pathway to homeownership."
To help Hope Initiative's effort, the city of Mayfield approved a rezoning ordinance to allow the project to move forward. Boyken's hopeful they'll be able to provide a new foundation for people who were affected by the tornado.
"It's actually going to allow us to offer people this really great opportunity to see hope," Boyken said.
The goal is to break ground on the homes sometime next week. If you'd like to volunteer with the Hope Initiative, click here to sign up.