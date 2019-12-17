METROPOLIS, IL — It's the season of giving, and many of you donate to those in need. But some people take advantage. Thursday, Metropolis police say a woman was caught stealing from the Hope Unlimited donation box.
Hope Unlimited is a charity that collects clothes, toys and household items for people in need. Hope Unlimited Center Director Bonnie Tebelak said the organization was grateful to the police for their help.
"I was so thankful, because it happens all the time, and we just don't get to catch everybody," Tebelak said.
Police arrested Rebecca Pender on charges of theft and possession of drug equipment. Investigators said she stole from the charity box and was spotted halfway inside it.
It isn't the first time someone's taken from Hope Unlimited, but Tebelak said she sees the thefts as a chance to help someone.
"It actually just makes us want to build more, build stronger families," Tebelak said. "I mean, I know it's just one person at a time, but if it makes a difference to one person at a time, eventually it will make a difference to more people."
Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse said this is the season of giving, so the department makes sure officers patrol the areas where donations are collected.
Masse said the motive in this case was drugs. He said there's not much you can do to prevent these thefts, but you have to rely on the goodness of others to leave donations alone.
"This is the season of forgiveness and caring and hope and understanding, but when it comes to stealing from others, we're the Grinch on that," Masse said. "We're not going to let you go."
"We have a lot of resources that can help them," Tebelak said. "So, if they'll just come in and ask, we'll be more than happy to see what we can do for them to help them, so they don't have to break the law."
Tebelak said she hopes people can get the help they need from Hope Unlimited without others taking away from it.
She doesn't want the theft to discourage the community from donating to Hope Unlimited. The charity relies on those donations.
If you would like to donate to Hope Unlimited, you can visit the center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or you can drop items outside of the center at the donation box.
Right now, Tebelak says they need size 4 diapers, baby wash, baby wipes, dish washing soap and laundry detergent. They also need volunteers.
Hope Unlimited's Metropolis location is at 305 Lincoln St. The organization also has a Paducah location at 1101 Jefferson St. For more information about Hope Unlimited, visit hopeunlimitedfcc.org.