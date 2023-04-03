MADISONVILLE, KY — The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office recently honored one of their deputies, whose calm demeanor and utilization of training led him to save a suicidal man's life, they say.
Deputy Brandon Reynolds was honored on March 28 with the Crisis Intervention Team "Officer of the Year Award" for the Pennyroyal Region for his life-saving actions.
According to a release from the HCSO, Reynolds received a call about a person standing on a bridge over Interstate 69 in July 2022. When he arrived, he saw a man with arm lacerations standing on the bridge railing. He built up a rapport with the man, the release explains, eventually talking him into stepping down to safety.
The man reportedly told Reynolds he had planned to end his life by jumping into traffic.
Deputies say Reynolds went through CIT training in 2020 and his ability to utilize that training in a calm way allowed him to save the man from harming himself, ultimately helping him get the assistance he needed.
They say one of their long-term goals was to get all of their deputies CIT trained, something they say they have accomplished.