MADISONVILLE, KY — The Kentucky State Police have arrested a Madisonville man after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
According to a Tuesday release, 40-year-old Glenn C. Riddle was arrested after troopers say he shared images of child sex exploitation online.
Troopers say they seized electronic equipment used in the crime from Riddle's home on Monday and took it to a lab for forensic examination.
Riddle is currently being charged with eleven counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor under 12-years of age in a sexual performance (Class-C felonies) and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance (Class-D felony).
Riddle was booked into the Hopkins County Detention Center. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.