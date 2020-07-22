HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — An investigation has led to the conviction of a Hopkins County nurse for reckless abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to an announcement made by Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Cameron says 36-year-old Ashley Maypray of Madisonville, Kentucky, was employed as a nurse at a nursing home where she slapped and pinched a vulnerable adult for whom she was providing care.
On Monday, the attorney general's office says Maypray entered an Alford plea to one count of reckless abuse or neglect of an adult, which is a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced by the Hopkins County Circuit Court to twelve months of probation.
As a special condition of the plea, Cameron says Maypray agreed to be put on the Caregiver Misconduct Registry for seven years.
“Our Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse works hard to investigate and prosecute those who exploit our most vulnerable citizens through abuse, neglect, and exploitation,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Kentucky’s seniors deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and I am thankful for the work of my Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in this case.”
The investigation was led by the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse as well as the Adult Protective Services Division.
If you think a vulnerable adult is being abused, neglected, or exploited, report the incident to the Attorney General's elder abuse tip line at 1-877-ABUSE-TIP (1-877-228-7384).