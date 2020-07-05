HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, are have arrested a man accused of shooting another man in the arm.
Deputies were called to the 700 block of South Lee Trover Todd Jr. Highway in Earlington at 9:44 p.m. Saturday in response to the reported shooting.
Joshua Walden, 31, of Sebree, Kentucky, is accused of pursuing his wife, 35-year-old Teri Walden, and 34-year-old Joshua Warner in a car chase before running Warner's vehicle off the road, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says in a news release.
After running Warner off the road, Joshua Walden allegedly pointed a gun at Warner. Warner told deputies he tried to push the gun away, and that's when he was shot in the right arm. Walden fled the scene, the news release says.
Warner was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
The search for Walden continued through the day Sunday. In a news release Sunday night, the sheriff's office says Walden turned himself in to deputies without incident that evening. He faces charges of first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
A suspect photo was not provided.
This story was originally published at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 5. It has been updated with new information about Walden's arrest.