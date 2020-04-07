The Hopkinsville man who was pardoned last year by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is facing a new child pornography charge.
24-year-old Dayton Jones was arrested Tuesday and charged with producing child sex abuse material.
The new charge is connected to the case he originally pleaded guilty to in 2016.
Jones and three other men were accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in October of 2014.
The act was captured on video and shared on Snapchat.
Jones pleaded guilty in 2016 to sodomy, wanton endangerment and distribution of material depicting the sexual performance of a minor.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison but was released in 2019 after being pardoned by then-Governor Matt Bevin.
This new charge is not one he has been convicted with in the case.
If he is found guilty of this charge, he faces a minimum 15-year sentence in federal prison.