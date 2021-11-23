MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Hopkinsville woman has died in a crash involving a semitrailer on Interstate 24 eastbound in Marshall County.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which happened near the 27 mile marker of I-24 East before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash involved a semitrailer and a car.
Marshall County Coroner's Office Chief Deputy Curt Curtner says 24-year-old Kayln Nicole Williams of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was killed in the crash.
The interstate was blocked at the crash site into the evening, with KYTC announcing that the roadway had reopened at that location shortly before 7 p.m.
A separate semitrailer crash partially blocked westbound traffic on I-24 in Livingston County at mile marker 31. That crash also blocked the eastbound lanes for a time as crews worked to remove the overturned vehicle from the roadway. As of about 8 p.m., KYTC says one eastbound lane is still blocked at that location as crews prepare to remove the semi from the roadway. That crash site is expected to be completely cleared around 9:30 p.m.
The two crashes blocked a large swath of the interstate Tuesday evening.
KYTC is warning drivers to exercise even more caution than usual on I-24 and other interstates as more people are on the road due to the Thanksgiving holiday.