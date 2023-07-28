LOUISVILLE, KY — Horse racing is set to return to Churchill Downs in September following a review of the surfaces and safety protocols at the famed track.
During the track's 2023 spring meet in Louisville, a dozen horses died, and because of that races were put on hold beginning June 7th.
The CEO, William C. Carstanjen, called the deaths, "A series of unfortunate circumstances.” He also said the review, "Didn't find anything fundamentally wrong or different about our track from previous years."
Despite the results of the review not discovering anything, Carstanjen says that Churchill Downs is planning to create a new safety protocol regardless.
However, Carstanjen says no "material changes" will be made to the track surfaces for its next event, which starts on September 14 and runs through October 1.