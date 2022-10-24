PADUCAH — The Horses and Hope Pink Mustang Tour stopped in our area in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The tour aims to honor survivors of breast cancer and raise awareness about screenings. The mustang stopped at Texas Roadhouse in Paducah on Monday.
At the event, breast cancer survivors received a free lunch, and visitors could add the name of a friend or family member who survived to the car.
Organizers also handed out information about mammograms and different programs for women.
Angie Timmons with the Kentucky Cancer Program said the tour is about supporting survivors and those going through treatment.
"It's very important to celebrate Breast Cancer survivors, because after they go through treatment, sometimes it's over and they don't go to the hospital anymore and they feel alone. Oftentimes that support of each other where they can share stories and where they can help others get through their journeys," Timmons said.
The tour is a statewide initiative that was founded by former Kentucky first lady Jane Beshear.
